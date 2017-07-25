Jim Dever challenges 8 year-old Meilee to see who can better prepare for a natural disaster . (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - Many of us think about making an emergency kit in case of a natural disaster, but don't follow through on putting one together.

Reporter Jim Dever shows how easy it is by challenging an 8-year-old girl to see who can make the best kit.

You can learn more about The American Red Cross of Western Washington and Puget Sound Energy's preparedness program Safe in the Sound by clicking here.

