Jenny Slate and Anjelica Huston make appearances at Seattle International Film Festival

Actresses Jenny Slate and Anjelica Huston visited Seattle this week as part of the Seattle International Film Festival.

Slate was in town Saturday with co-star Abby Quinn and writer/director Gillian Robespierre. Their film Landline was the selection for SIFF’s Centerpiece Gala.

"I want to make films that go to festivals, I want to meet people who love movies, I want to be able to talk about my work,” Slate said. “You do the work on set and that's great, but another part of it is bringing your thing to a community and saying, ‘I was involved in this because I thought it was something that we could all have together.’"

Landline opens in Seattle on July 28.

Huston was in town Wednesday for a special tribute night. She received an on-stage award for Outstanding Achievement in Acting before the audience watched her new film Trouble. It will screen again on June 10 at 4 pm at AMC Pacific Place.

