BEST Cookie and BEST Bakery winner Jenny Cookies Bakeshop

LAKE STEVENS, WASH. - Fans that include celebrities consider this woman's cookies works of art.

Little masterpieces that can be had for $3.25 apiece.

Shelves full of sprinkles, drawers full of dyes, and a lot of creative energy.

Those are the not-so-secret ingredients at Jenny Cookies Bakeshop. And yes, the name's singular.

Just like the bakery.

"Because when I first start making sugar cookies like way back in 2006 people started saying I want some Jenny cookies and my mom said you got a name your business Jenny cookies."

That's Jenny Keller making these beauties. She started after being disappointed by a recipe in a book called 'The Greatest Sugar Cookies Ever "

"And they were not.” Keller deadpanned.

So she tried a family recipe.

"I kind of got obsessed with making them. I didn't even own a cookie cutter. I ran to my grocery store and they happened to have a little plastic pumpkin cutter and I said well this is what I have to work and we made pumpkin after pumpkin after pumpkin.”

Actress and reality TV star Tori Spelling discovered her cookies after one of Jenny's girlfriends brought some to a book signing . Jennie's baked goods have shown up at Spelling's parties, and in her books. The actress even supplied a blurb for Jennie's cookbook!

Then her cookies caught the attention of one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- Lisa Rinna.

"I did Lisa's 50th birthday party and she requested still to this day the most challenging thing I've ever done, I can't even wrap my head around it. She wanted a disco fiesta,” said Keller. "So we did disco balls and sombreros and sequins and it was kind of a hot mess but she loved it. So she was great!”

Now that Jenny Cookies has gotten kinda famous herself, she's constantly prepping for photo shoots and TV appearances. Plus she's busy with a brand new bakery in Lake Stevens.

And she says her other secret is just to roll with it all.

"I always think like next month is not gonna be as crazy in the next month is even crazier. So I like to see how many plates I can juggle all the time - I'll sleep when I'm done."

Jenny Cookies Bakeshop was named 2017’s BEST Cookies and BEST Bakery in Western Washington in our annual Viewer’s Poll.

