Jenny Cookies Bake Shop - Voted 2017 BEST - KING 5 Evening

Shelves full of sprinkles, drawers full of dyes, and a lot of creative energy. Those are the not-so-secret ingredients at Jenny Cookies Bakeshop. And yes, the name's singular. Just like the bakery.

KING 7:40 PM. PST November 08, 2017

