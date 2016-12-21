Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt talk Passengers, loneliness and truck camping

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt talk to Kim Holcomb about their roles in Passengers .

SEATTLE -- Space is the final frontier - and in Passengers, it's also the loneliest place imaginable for explorers who wake from hibernation early during an intergalactic trip.

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence play the only conscious passengers on a luxurious spacecraft traveling to a planet 120 years away from earth.

Their characters pass much of their time in the ship's cocktail lounge, chatting up an android bartender played by Michael Sheen.

Kim Holcomb talked to all three actors about how they made the movie, isolation in their own lives, and the non-luxurious places they’ve stayed in real life.

Passengers is rated PG-13 and opens December 21.

