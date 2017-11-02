Jeffro Uitto's Driftwood sculptures are awe inspiring

Jeff Uitto, Driftwood Artist (Photo: Tom Bishop)

TOKELAND, WASH. - "It's amazing to be able to create things with your hands. Take wood like this and create with it, it's really rewarding, it's pretty amazing. It's just so exciting to see the results of something. Sometimes these sculptures and pieces are beyond me, you know, I don't even know the possibilities. I'll stand back, and it feels like I didn't even have a part in it, I'm just seeing it for the first time. I'm probably just a vessel for this energy; it's pretty cool... really cool."

Jeff Uitto WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

