Jane Lynch talks about new season of Hollywood Game Night

SEATTLE, Wash -- The summer TV season has been rolling out. One that begins season 5 tonight at 8:00 pm is NBC’s Hollywood Game Night. Our own Jim Dever spoke via satellite with the host of the show, Jane Lynch about the show. Below is a transcript of the interview.

JANE: "It's me! Hi, Jim."

JIM: I think I’m your last interview of the day, Jane.

JANE: "Yes indeed, you are. I saved the best for last, Jim."

JIM: Yes! So, how excited are you about season 5 of Hollywood Game Night?

JANE: "I'm very excited because when we started this show, you know, it's Sean Hayes's baby, and it was six episodes, and that was gonna be it, and it turned into this. And I love every minute of it."

JIM: Is there a part that you love most?

JANE: "It's when I don't have to work hard, and I just get to step back and allow fun to happen. Every once in a while, I have to come in and herd the cats, but basically, I just let the fun happen. And I lay down the ground rules. So for me, that's my favorite part. I also love seeing how the celebrities and the civilians become – you know, Hollywood Game Night is a great equalizer. You don't know who the celebrity is by the civilian by the end of the game. They all work together. They all play together. And it's a sight to be seen."

JIM: Speaking of celebrities who do you have on the show tonight?

JANE: "Well we're premiering with a pretty strong lineup. We have the cast of The Walking Dead versus the cast of Veep. So we're calling it the zombies versus the government. And they're pretty intense. They're very competitive. And we actually make our way out into the backyard. For the very first time, we are now playing some games out in my backyard, which is filled with lush astro turf."

JIM: Mmm, sounds lovely. Jane, is there any classic game show host you model yourself after?

JANE: "I love Gene Rayburn so much. He was Match Game, and I would watch that growing up. What I loved about him is he had these six celebrities, kind of like we do, who are very funny, and he knew how to set them up. He was a funny guy himself. He knew when to stand back and just let the ridiculousness take place. He was a really, really fun guy."

JIM: Well I must say you too are really fun. We're looking forward to watching you on the new season of the show. Thanks for your time, Jane.

JANE: "Thank you so much. You too."

