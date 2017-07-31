Jam out for free at KEXP's summer 'Concerts at the Mural' series

Since The Joy Formidable first played at KEXP's 'Concerts at the Mural', the UK band has blown up.

SEATTLE - The "Century 21 Exposition" brought the iconic Space Needle, the monorail, and many other space age landmarks to what is now known as Seattle Center.

Many cities lost money on their world's fair projects, and the sites sat largely unused after the crowds dispersed, but not in Seattle. With 10 million visitors in 1962, the fair turned a profit.

And now, 55 years later, the Seattle Center is the beating heart of our city, with Key Arena, many theaters, museums, and attractions bringing locals and tourists alike. Plus, it houses great non-profits like SIFF, the VERA Project, and of course, KEXP radio.

The Mural Amphitheater was part of the fair's World of Commerce and Industry. The colorful glass mosaic itself was created by Japanese-American artist Paul Horiuchi. It was the region's largest work of art at the time.

In the 90s, it was common for Northwest bands like Mudhoney and Modest Mouse to play free summer shows at the Mural Amphitheater.

The tradition of free, awesome summer Concerts at the Mural was brought back to life by KEXP in 2009, with Blitzen Trapper kicking off the first show.

Since then, KEXP has hosted many memorable Concerts at the Mural, from artists like The Head and the Heart, The Joy Formidable, and The Dodos.

And this year KEXP brings four more great, free mural concerts, each Friday evening in August, with The Helio Sequence, Telekinesis, Thunderpussy, and many more.

Find a complete schedule of mural shows at kexp.org. Head down and drink a beer, lounge on the grass, and enjoy these amazing free shows every Friday evening in August.

The Seattle Center

(206) 684-7200

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV