The Migration Series, completed by painter Jacob Lawrence in 1941, is on display at SAM until April 23.

SEATTLE – A new exhibit at Seattle Art Museum features the work of iconic 20th-century painter and former University of Washington professor Jacob Lawrence.

The Migration Series, a 60-panel collection of paintings, is on display in the third floor galleries through April 23. This is the first time it’s ever been displayed as a complete series at SAM.

"I don't know that it will happen again in our lifetimes, so it's a rare and wonderful opportunity," said curator Patti Junker.

The exhibit tells the story, in words and pictures, of the great migration of African Americans from the south to the north. Lawrence created the art in 1941, using both paint and printed words.

"(The captions) are very much like the statements you read in history books - 'There were lynchings' and 'African Americans earned the right to vote,” Junker said. "They are the facts. And I like to tell people, the pictures are the stories."

Lawrence was just 24 when he finished The Migration Series and rose to national prominence as an artist. But it was his work as an educator that brought him to Seattle in 1971. He was a professor at the University of Washington for 15 years, until his retirement.

Barbara Earl Thomas was his student.

"When I think about the word generosity, I think of Jacob,” she said. "He never lead with the word 'I’ and he was gracious to everyone, from the janitor to the president of the United States.”

Lawrence spent the last 30 years of his life in Seattle, painting until his death in 2000.

Thomas hopes the exhibit at SAM exposes his work to a younger generation, who may find contemporary themes in the 70-year-old series.

“I hope they think about how we all got here to this country, and that we all have a stake in it, that we all are proud of it, and that we're American and we don't have to prove it,” she said. “Something that ‘is’ does not have to be proven. And that's what I want people to take away."

