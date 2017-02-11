Italian Family Serves Up Pizza at Italian Family Pizza

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle is well-known for a lot of things: its coffee, its weather, its music. But we're not particularly well-known for our pizza, not even close. For Seattleites who've spent years searching desperately through the rain for that perfect slice, look no further than Capital Hill's Italian Family Pizza. We're willing to bet even East Coasters will find themselves impressed.





It's not your typical trendy, tasteless thin-crust pizza place that seems to have become ubiquitous in the Northwest; rather, Italian Family Pizza has that simple, authentically East Coast quality that we all have in mind when we dream about the perfect pizza. These slices aren't cut in squares or served "flatbread style." Fold them in half like a real East Coaster!

Toppings are simple unpretentious classics which value taste over trend. To put it simply, you won't find a "maple bacon pizza" anywhere near this menu. The Calozzis' dedication to tradition is abundantly clear when you check out their white pizza. A rarity in the Northwest, this white pizza isn't made with Alfredo sauce like those other fakes! Mozzarella, fresh cheese, olive oil and pecorino romano is more than enough and it is delicious.

.

Italian Family Pizza first opened in October 2012 with a Downtown location at 1st and Seneca. Now located in Capital Hill, the restaurant's owners Steve and Jennifer Calozzi are looking forward to meeting more fresh faces, and greeting familiar ones in their new digs.





Get your pie to-go or share it with a group of friends in the restaurant. Their large pizzas can certainly feed more than two (Rumor has it, they have the biggest pizza pie in the city!) Enjoy a special calzone with ricotta, mozzarella and capicola rolled in a dough pocket -- sauce on the side, of course. And be sure to order one of those mouth-watering cannolis for dessert. There's no way you're leaving here hungry!

Italian Family Pizza

1028 Madison St

Seattle, WA 98104

Hours -

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

