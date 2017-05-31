SEATTLE - At the University of Washington's CoMotion MakerSpace, students and startups have access to all the tools they might need to make their big ideas a reality.

"You can do anything you want here at the MakerSpace," said Operations Manager Chue Yang. "From hobbies, to maybe you have an idea but you don't know how to get started."

The lab provides tools like 3D printers, laser cutters, state-of-the-art computers and software, and more. Startups often use these tools to build prototypes of the products they're trying to get to market. Students from all different departments often utilize the space to work on school or personal projects.

But one of the best parts about the space, is that its collaborative culture encourages makers to learn from each other.

"When I first started here all I knew was sewing," said Chloe Meisner, a UW student who works at the MakerSpace. "But I felt so encouraged and empowered by my coworkers to learn all the other things we teach here."

Meisner says now that she feels like she's mastered these new skills, she can help others learn new skills.

"If you can get involved in a space like this it's really helpful," said Meisner. "To have a sense of community that supports you and always wants to learn more is very exciting."

And while CoMotion Labs strives to foster innovation and learning, they continue to work hard on building that sense of community. The space hosts weekly craft nights geared toward women makers, workshops, events where the public can view the latest projects and tools, and more.

"I think that when you have a community here, more people are willing to come in and engage," said Yang.

Story produced in collaboration with Start IT Seattle. Connect with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

