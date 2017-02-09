Inside the Fifty Shades of Grey condo

Inside a $1.9 million condo in Escala, the setting of "50 Shades of Grey" (Photo: KING TV)

SEATTLE -

Windermere agent Erica Clibborn couldn't have timed the real estate market better. She's about to close on her client's $1.9 million two bedroom condo on the 24th floor of the exclusive high rise Escala, the fictional setting of 50 Shades of Grey just days before the movie's release

"I didn't even have the movie on my radar, " says Clibborn. "Life tells you when you have to move and that's what's happening here. The timing couldn't be better.

"This is really that quintessential sexy downtown place that's really hard to find."

There's no red room in this unit. The owner uses his den for wine storage. Owners at Escala have access to a private theater, state of the art fitness center, an outdoor courtyard, 24 hour concierge service and a wine cave.

Now Escala is well on its way to becoming one of the most famous buildings in the city.

"There's always a group everyday --sometimes 40 to 50 people a day during summertime coming by the front of the building and trying to get their picture taken next to our building logo," says resident Kit Tangen.

A year and a half ago, the author responsible for this hubbub, E.L. James, came through Seattle on a book tour and visited Escala.

"We invited her to come to the building and sign some books for residents and my understanding is 40 to 50 people were interested in doing that," says Tangen.

The movie and all those books may make some people blush and giggle, but at Escala, it's making owners feel like they made a smart investment.

"Everybody who lives here had made an investment here," says Tangen. "And will benefit from the building being more well known."

