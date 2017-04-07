Insane sundaes are a sight to behold in Bellevue

The "Holy Spumoni" insane sundae is featured at Vivo 53 in Bellevue Square.

Of all the world's architectural marvels, few are as sweet as the "insane sundaes" at Vivo 53.

"These are above and beyond what anybody's done on the whole west coast,” said Anthony Maltos, Executive Chef.

Each sundae stands almost a foot tall, with layers upon layers of sugary temptation.

The most popular choice for kids is the aptly named Candy Explosion, which includes a coating of 63 M&M’s, scoops of rocky road ice cream, whipped cream, Twix and Kit Kat bars, a brownie and a lollipop.

"We don't keep track of calories here at Vivo, it's all about fun,” Maltos laughed.

The gigantic desserts aren’t cheap. Insane sundaes cost $15 - $19.

"That is a little steep for an ice cream sundae,” said General Manager Matt Williams. “But they could easily feed a table of four, so think of it that way. Do a little math, it's definitely worth it, everyone loves them."

Vivo 53 is located in Bellevue Square and is open for lunch and dinner.

Vivo 53

(425) 274-9165

504 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004



