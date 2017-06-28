Infinite art on display at SAM

Seattle Art Museum visitor Meghan Stewart peers into Infinity Mirrored Room - Love Forever, created by Yayoi Kusama. Flashing lights and the viewer's own reflection create an ever-changing visual experience.

SEATTLE - When you look into infinity, what do you see? That's the question Yayoi Kusama has been pondering her entire life.

"Every day is new, and every day is daring for her," said Catharina Manchanda, curator of modern and contemporary art at Seattle Art Museum.

SAM's new exhibition, "Infinity Mirrors," puts that lifelong quest on display in dramatic fashion, with nearly 100 works from the Japanese artist.

"She's asking very essential questions about life and death," said Manchanda.

The show features five immersive environments - essentially mirrored rooms - where the viewer steps into a world of kaleidoscopic color, shade and texture.

"Like a landscape that expands in all directions," Manchanda explained.

The exhibition also features paintings from the artist's 65-year career, including works from the late 1950's, a period during which she briefly lived in Seattle for the solo show that first launched her to international acclaim.

Manchanda said, "The United States, first in Seattle and then certainly in New York, opened up entirely new possibilities for her."

Kusama's entirely white Obliteration Room is currently pristine, but museum visitors are invited to leave their mark in the form of colorful stickers.

"The more people move through that space," Manchanda said, "the denser that assembly gets."

Now 88 years old, Yayoi Kusama continues to redefine the boundaries of art, and continues her journey into infinity.

© 2017 KING-TV