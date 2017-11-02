Indi Chocolate Cafe & Factory makes handcrafted, artisan chocolate from bean to bar

The Indi Chocolate Cafe & Factory signature Molé Caramel Latte

SEATTLE - Indi Chocolate Café & Factory at the Pike Place Market makes small batch handcrafted chocolate from bean-to-bar and you can watch it happen while you enjoy their tasty creations.

We tried a few drinks from the café:

Pumpkin Latte with real pumpkin used to make it, you could really taste the flavor.

Spicy mocha made with real chocolate and a little cayenne pepper for kick

Peppermint Drinking Chocolate

The signature Molé Caramel Latte served with a toasted marshmallow

Indi Chocolate also offers several classes including chocolate making, truffle making, and how to pair chocolate with coffee. Their fall schedule is out now.

Indi Chocolate Café & Factory

1901 Western Ave D, Seattle, WA 98101

