Indi Chocolate Cafe & Factory makes handcrafted, artisan chocolate from bean to bar

Indi Chocolate Caf� & Factory at the Pike Place Market makes small batch handcrafted chocolate from bean-to-bar and you can watch it happen while you enjoy their tasty creations.

Meghan Stewart, KING 8:01 PM. PDT November 02, 2017

We tried a few drinks from the café: 

  • Pumpkin Latte with real pumpkin used to make it, you could really taste the flavor.
  • Spicy mocha made with real chocolate and a little cayenne pepper for kick
  • Peppermint Drinking Chocolate
  • The signature Molé Caramel Latte served with a toasted marshmallow

Indi Chocolate also offers several classes including chocolate making, truffle making, and how to pair chocolate with coffee.  Their fall schedule is out now.

Indi Chocolate Café & Factory 
1901 Western Ave D, Seattle, WA 98101

