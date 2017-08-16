Inaugural Wish Day helps kids feel like a Seahawk

RENTON, WASH. - They arrived on the team bus and strolled past a cheering crowd to the locker room, where they found a personalized jersey in their own locker.

After pre-game interviews with the media, it was out to the field through the same tunnel used by the Seahawks themselves.

They were greeted by Blitz the mascot, the SeaGals, Blue Thunder, and Seahawk legends as their names were announced on the stadium speakers.

It was all part of wish day for 10 kids battling critical illness. Make-A-Wish Washington and Alaska joined the Seahawks for a memorable afternoon.

The festivities continue tomorrow with a visit to training camp to meet the players. Then Friday, the kids get to go to the game against the Vikings.

