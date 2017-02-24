In session with the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee

Itty Bitty Kitty Committee in session

TACOMA, WASH. - On any given day this is what you'll find Tacoma's Laurie Cinotto herding cats. Laurie is chairwoman of the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, a blog chronicling the lives of kittens she fosters on behalf of the Humane Society.

“They're pretty precious and amazing and I do feel lucky that they are a part of our lives,” says Cinotto.

She’s now herding her 51st --and squeakiest ever--litter.

Cinotto’s stories and photos are seen by millions of people and can even be found in a recently published book. And every year around this time Cinotto builds a brand new set to kick off a fund-raising campaign for the Humane Society that is far more effective than you'd guess by the look of things.

“This year we set the goal at a hundred thousand!” says Cinotto

“A hundred thousand dollars ?” we ask.

“Yeah which is something we've done in the past three years, we've set the goal at that and we've exceeded it every time,” says Cinotto.

In fact--since 2009—The Itty Bitty Kitty team has raised more than $630-thousand for the Humane Society. Yes! More than $630-thousand.

“The people follow the blog and fall in love with the kittens and want to support the shelter that they come from so it's pretty amazing.” Says Cinotto.

Amazing kittens ...standing by ...to hear from you!

