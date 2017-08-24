In bloom: 10 gardens in the PNW you have to visit before summer ends

USA, Washington, Seattle, Arboretum, Japanese Garden In Springtime, Stone Bridge And Lantern. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

One of the most beloved parts of the Pacific Northwest is its beautiful natural landscape. But there are some man-made environments that are just as stunning. Here are some of our favorite public gardens:

Ohme, oh my! While this garden may not be the easiest park to get to, it's definitely worth the 2.5 hour drive east from Seattle. A favorite for weddings and special occasions, Ohme offers a luscious plant-filled oasis within Wenatchee's dry environment. Enjoy sweeping views of the Wentchee Confluence State Park and plenty of trees, pools, and waterfalls. Consider wearing sturdy shoes while visiting, as some longer trails can prove to be quite the hike.

Haven't been here for ages. Such a calm, peaceful place in the city. A post shared by stubbe16 (@stubbe16) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Ohme Gardens

3327 Ohme Road

Wenatchee, WA 98801

(509) 622-5785

The gardens are open daily between April 15 and Oct. 15.

Take a trip to Holland by visiting RoozenGaarde, a five-acre display garden in Skagit Valley with more than 0.25 million tulips, lillies, and other flowers. Owned by the Roozen family, who has been growing tulips in the Netherlands and the U.S. since the 1700s, RoozenGaarde transforms northern Washington into a quaint European landscape. There's even an authentic Dutch windmill!

RoozenGaarde

15867 Beaver Marsh Road

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

(360) 424-8531

If you're feeling like you need to stop and smell, head down to Point Defiance Rose Garden in Tacoma. With more than an acre of rose gardens, the oldest of which was planted in 1895, you'll be surrounded by beauty with every step. Be sure to check out the gazebo and the rose-covered arbors (not only are they beautiful, but they're the perfect spots for photo-ops!)

🌹 A post shared by BRI LUELOFF (@brilueloff) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

Point Defiance Rose Garden

5400 N Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

(253) 305-1090

In the heart of the Washington Park Arboretum lies the Seattle Japanese Garden, a small but bountiful urban escape. Relax and unwind by surrounding yourself with tranquil pools, rich green forestry, and exotic wildlife. The garden also hosts unique events like moon viewings, tea ceremonies, and family craft days.

Exploring the city by myself until I start working has brought me to some wondrous places ☀️ A post shared by Katie George (@katiefish94) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Seattle Japanese Garden

1075 Lake Washington Boulevard E

Seattle, WA 98112

(206) 684-4725

All varieties of plant lovers will enjoy a trip to the Bellevue Botanical Garden. With 16 different environmental areas, there's bound to be something for everyone. Don't miss the Fuchsia Garden or the Dahlia Garden -- these two flowers thrive in sunny weather and will dazzle you with their exciting colors, shapes, and textures.

So much green. A post shared by Jessica (@bellinj192) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Bellevue Botanical Garden

12001 Main Street

Bellevue, WA 98005

(425) 452-2750

On Bainbridge Island, the Bloedel Reserve is a quiet but magnificent hidden gem. Complete with a bird marsh, moss garden, and beautifully decorated guest house, the Reserve boasts a luxurious trip through nature. An interesting fact about the Reserve is that previous resident Prentice Bloedel was colorblind, and as a result there are more varied textures and shades of wildlife than there are colors.

Bloedel Reserve

7571 NE Dolphin Drive

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

(206) 842-7631

Further south, the International Rose Test Garden - Washington Park features 550 species of roses just minutes away from downtown Portland. On a clear day, take in views of Mount Hood and the Cascade Mountains while perusing through the garden's 4.5 acres. The garden gained international attention when the city began to serve as a safe haven for roses in World War I. Today, Portland is the only city in North America that can gain global merit for its rose collection.

Uncommon! A post shared by Emily (@emiiy.d) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

International Rose Test Garden - Washington Park

400 SW Kingston Ave

Portland, OR 97205

(503) 823-3636

If you visit the International Rose Test Garden - Washington Park, make a day of it by hopping on over to the Japanese Garden next door. Though still within the city limits, the garden offers a tranquil and serene oasis perfect for mindful wanderings, meditations, and tea tastings. The new Cultural Village offers even more opportunities for Japanese culture immersion through its architecture and design, as well as a cafe, gallery, and library.

🎏 A post shared by Jodie Wong (@jodielws) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Portland Japanese Garden

611 SW Kingston Avenue

Portland, OR 97205

(503) 223-1321

Ahh... who doesn't love the smell of fresh lavender? Take an aromatic journey by visitng Pelindaba Lavender Farm on San Juan Island. Its fields are certified organic, and while touring the facilities you can learn how to distill essential oils, create lavender crafts, and harvest bouquets.

• Your scent lingers on even after leaving you behind. Oh lavender farm, you'll always be my summer love affair. • 💜 A post shared by @marnellejane on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Pelindaba Lavender Farm

45 Hawthorne Lane

Friday HArbor, WA 98250

(360) 378-4248

Step back in time by visiting the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens in Woodland, Wash., where a historic world awaits. An antique Victorian-era farmhouse is the main attraction of this garden, which features many rare trees and shrubs, and of course, a spectacular lilac collection.

Hulda Klager Lilac Garden

115 S Pekin Road

Woodland, WA 98674

(360) 225-8996

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.





© 2017 KING-TV