Husky mascot 'Dubs' is all grown up

Dubs as a 10-month old during his first public appearance (Photo: evening)

SEATTLE - When we first met Dubs, he was a 10-month old pup making his first official public appearance.





Now this veteran Dawg is just days away from his 7th birthday (November 15th).

Today his student handlers and his live-in family revealed five secrets of the Husky mascot you may not have known!

First, he is not a Husky by breed, but Jennifer McBride, with whom Dubs lives, clarifies.

"Of course, he's a Husky," she said. "I mean we're Huskies. So his breed is Alaskan Malamute. A lotta people think when you say Husky that you're talking about the breed Siberian Husky? But really, if you just say Husky by itself, it's any northern breed of dog that pulls a sled."

Dubs can look into your soul. (Photo: evening)

Second, he does cavort with cats!

"So he was raised with cats and to get along with them. And it helps because it means he has learned not to chase small animals," Jennifer said.

Third, he does a trick! When you ask him if he'd rather be a Cougar or a dead dog, he plays dead.

Fourth, his sweet spot is his armpit!

"Sometimes he'll raise his hand, his paw? And you can pet his underarm and you can rest it on your arm. It's so cute," said student handler Stephanie Stanek.

Dubs' sweetspot is his armpit. (Photo: evening)

And fifth, he does recline on a couch if given the chance.

"He is a couch surfer. As soon as we leave the room, he is like, I am on it," said Kelly Campbell, with whom he lives.

