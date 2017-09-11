Husky hero Dante Pettis comes from a famous family

Husky Dante Pettis (right) and his siblings. His brother Kyler (left) plays Theo on "Days of Our Lives."

SEATTLE- - Dante Pettis is a hero when it comes to Husky football, but he may not be the most famous one in his family.

Dante's brother Kyler plays Theo on "Days of Our Lives." Their dad Gary played big league baseball and is now a coach in the majors, and mom Peggy was a Raiderette (Raiders cheerleader).

"I didn't think much of it. But like the older I got, people like kept pointing it out and I'm like, 'I guess we do have a pretty cool family!'" Dante said.

Kyler says he loves nothing more than being Dante's big brother.

"I will always want to protect him," he said. "I don't always have the best advice because I've been a little crazy kid in my life. But the best thing I can do is just love him and always be there for him if he needs help and if he ever needs to talk. And we text and Snapchat all the time, so he's one of my best friends."

