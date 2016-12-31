Husky Alumni Band rings in 2017 with Evening and...Tequila!

The Husky Alumni Band is devoted to all things Dawg, as well as raising scholarship money for the University of Washington Husky Marching Band. It was created in 1966 by a group of Husky Marching Band Alumni who wanted to keep the music going after graduation. They currently have a membership of more than 800 band and cheer squad alumni.
Members of the band braved the weather at Seattle Center on New Year's Eve to help team Evening welcome in 2017 with their version of Tequila.
If you'd like to help the Husky Band raise money for scholarships and have a great, loud bunch of fun for your next party, book the Husky Alumni Band for your next event. They take requests, and even play wedding proposals!
HMBAA C/O Husky Band
UW Graves Building Box 354070
Seattle, WA 98195-4070
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs