Hunting the Northwest for nature's most unique sounds

SEATTLE - Most weekends, you'll find Andrew Martin out in the woods, collecting sounds for his Northwest Soundscapes Project, a library of unique sounds nature has to offer. It's a peaceful hobby.

"Going out into the wilderness and just allowing myself to sit and listen and experience the wilderness is a reminder to me that it's still there," says Martin.

Martin is a field recordist and sound designer for video games developed by Bellevue-based Sucker Punch Productions. When he was out capturing sounds of our busy city for "Infamous: Second Son", a game set in Seattle, he realized it was too noisy to record bird sounds.

So on weekend mornings, while most of us sleep in, Martin drives up into the mountains or out on the Peninsula to collect. His dream is to collect a straight hour of natural sounds without human interference. Thanks to people recently funding his project, Martin will try to fulfill his dream by hiking deeper in the woods.

