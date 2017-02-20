Hunting Sasquatch with science

The author of The Sasquatch Seeker's Field Manual wants us all to do this, scientifically. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

INDEX, WASH. - Seattle writer David Gordon wants to use science to help find Sasquatch. And he's hoping to create an army of 'Squatch seeking citizen scientists with his new book, The Sasquatch Seeker's Field Manual.

He chatted with Evening at the only place in Washington where Bigfoot sightings are guaranteed - The Espresso Chalet in Index. Chainsaw carved Sasquatch sculpture adorns the place, including a huge 'Harry' from the 1987 movie Harry and the Hendersons, which was partially shot there.

In his book, Gordon doesn't back down from the tough questions:

"I'm not the first to pose this – if we're talking about an 8 to 10 foot version of ourselves that's stomping around the wilderness, where is its poop?" he asks. "You would think you would find tons of it. Literally."

In the book, he gives tips for using science, observation, and documentation to hunt for bigfoot. As for whether Gordon himself is a believer, he says this:

"I do believe there's something out there, and that's important. I don't know what that something is, it could for all I know be an armadillo with big feet for all I know."

But seriously folks, he does believe that science can solve everyone's favorite mystery, once and for all.

"I want to encourage people to just get serious about contributing information, observations, in a scientific way. What a wonderful world it will be."

The Sasquatch Seeker's Field Manual is published by Mountaineers Books, and available on Amazon and in local bookstores. The Espresso Chalet is located on SR 2 in Index.

