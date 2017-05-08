Humptulips was selected Best Weird Washington Place Name by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best of Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

“Humptulips” is the kind of Pacific Northwest place name that might get you in trouble if you say it too loud.

David Crosby, owner of The Humptulips Grocery, has heard all the jokes. But he won't share them.

"Well none of them are really tame,” Crosby said. “They all have sexual innuendos."



David Crosby, owner of The Humptulips Grocery, speaks about the origin of "Humptulips." Viewers voted for Humptulips as the Best Weird Washington Place Name in KING 5's 2017 Best Northwest Escapes.



We decided it was time to learn what on earth gave Humptulips its name.

"The name is from when the tribe used to take their canoes up river, and it's 'Hard to Pole' -- P-O-L-E,” Crosby said. “They would have to pole their canoes upriver."

Chat with the people here, and you'll find that Humptulips is more than just a funny name on a sign.

“Humptulips? I just tell them it's a great place to live," said Humptulips resident Wes Dowse.



Humptulips Grocery

(360) 987-2335

1935 Kirkpatrick Rd

Hoquiam, WA 98550





