How winery Chateau Ste. Michelle got its start

Chateau Ste Michelle winery in Woodinville (Photo: Evening)

WOODINVILLE, WASH. -

In 1967, a small Seattle company called American Wine Growers launched a label that would change the Washington wine industry forever.

"Under the oversight of Vic Allison they created the Ste Michelle label. And there's a story about how he had a daughter who went to Mont Ste Michelle and thought that was a great name," said Ted Bassler, President of Chateau Ste Michelle.

Known as Ste Michelle Vintners back then, the upstart brand had a lot to prove.

"In 1974 the LA Times did a tasting and there were 17 Rieslings mostly from Germany and from California. But there was one ringer in there. And Chateau Ste Michelle in this blind tasting was picked as the best Riesling of the bunch. And that changed history forever."

With that national recognition, things began to boom.

"In 1976 the Chateau was built here in Woodinville."

It was also at that time they changed their name, Ste Michelle Vintners, to their current, Chateau Ste Michelle.

Today, Chateau Ste Michelle is the biggest winery in Washington. It's Woodinville facility alone attracts 300,000 visitors every year. It's a success that shows how far they, and the rest of Washington wine, have come.

"I'll be honest. When I came here 31 years ago I didn't expect the success we've had. I think there was probably 20 wineries in 1984 and a few thousand acres of grapes in Washington. Today there are eight hundred and fifty wineries. In Woodinville there are a hundred tasting rooms and the future is bright for the Washington wine industry."

Chateau Ste Michelle

14111 NE 145th St

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 488-1133

