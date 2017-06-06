KING
How to get a hug from Groot at Disney California Adventure

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:30 PM. PDT June 06, 2017

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - As part of Disney California Adventure’s “Summer of Heroes,” guests can now come face to face with Groot.

“People love him. They just want to run up and give him a hug,” said Ryan Gallego with Marvel Themed Entertainment.

The Guardians of the Galaxy character can be found in Hollywoodland near the new Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction. He often shows up at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off events.

While the 7 ½ foot “gentle giant” is a creature of few words, he happily poses with visitors.

"Groot is unique in and of himself… and completely lovable,” Gallego said.

