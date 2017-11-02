How to cook that Dungeness Crab - KING 5 Evening
Besides, a limit of five crab is plenty. On this charter, after hauling in the pots the captain guided his guests on the best way to cook crab. Whole, in plenty of salt water - some folks even just boil their crab in sea water. Bring water to a boil, to
KING 7:42 PM. PDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
First snow of season could drop 6-12 inches in…Nov. 1, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
-
Snow on the way: Check out the futurecastMay 30, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Sign up for text alerts on school closings and delaysNov. 2, 2017, 4:56 p.m.