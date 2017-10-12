PUYALLUP, WASH - If you want to catch up with Emmy Cole you'd better move fast. The 4 and-a-half-year-old from Puyallup is a firecracker of pure joy.

It’s a far cry from how she was in the spring of 2015.

"On Easter, after a full day of playing she began to limp," said Dani Cole, Emmy’s mother. "But between that time and one week later she went from having a small limp to barely being able to walk."

They took her to Seattle Children's for what they thought was an infection. But the diagnosis was much worse.

"He started saying words like mass and tumor and Neuroblastoma and I completely collapsed. I looked up at Emmy and she made eye contact with me and in the calmest voice I had heard all day she said, Mommy what's wrong? And that's what kind of started our journey."

"Emmy went through our standard treatment for Neuroblastoma which is a very aggressive 18-month treatment course," Said Doctor Navin Pinto, one of the physicians who cared for Emmy.

Dr. Pinto credits the hospital's commitment to research as one of the reasons for their patients' great care.

"Seattle Children's dedication to research has been amazing. Really through research, we've been able to fund these clinical trials that have made these improvements in care."

That research is largely funded by generous donors. The money raised by the sale of the MainVue Charity Home at Tehaleh will go to support Seattle Children's Strong Against Cancer Initiative and Research Discovery Fund."Without philanthropy, I think we would be falling back into the Ice Age's of cancer care." Said Dr. Pinto.

But care is one thing the Cole's never had an issue with during their daughter's stay.

"I always felt we were getting the best treatment,” said Cole. "The nurses are my superheroes. They were our best friends, our counselors. The nurses on that floor literally held us up."

Two years later, Emmy's prognoses looks good.

"Lucky to report she's doing great now she's finished with all that aggressive treatment. So far there's no evidence of her cancer reoccurrence." Said Dr. Pinto.

"You would never know that she ever went through anything. She's happy, healthy, sassy." Said Cole.

Generosity and a commitment to finding cures: two things that are helping children like Emmy, just be a kid again.

Cole said, "You cannot put a dollar amount of any kind of value on what they do because it's lifesaving. I mean it's absolutely lifesaving."



Bids for the MainVue Charity Home at Tehaleh will be accepted starting October 16. All offers submitted on or after that day will be reviewed on October 23 for the highest and best offer. If you would like to tour the model home or learn more about the bidding details you'll find them here.

