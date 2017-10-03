How storytelling is keeping traditions alive at Aulani Resort

KO OLINA, HI - Hey, you wanna hear a great story? Then you've come to the right place.

At Aulani Resort, the oral tradition of Hawaii is alive and well. Thanks to a man fondly known as, Uncle Ito.

“I enjoy getting to experience the world through new eyes,” says Uncle Ito. “Every time we're sharing a story we have to think about how they're hearing the story. What is it that connects to them?”

Uncle Itl can weave a yarn like nobody else.

“I think it's the passion that you have for the stories that you tell. And the way that you're able to connect with your audiences. That is how the culture is transmitted. And I'm just kind of participating in part of that too.”

Uncle Ito is bringing the stories of Hawaii to life for a whole new generation. Preserving the traditions of the past. And giving future storytellers something to talk about.

“We open eyes. We open hearts. And we try to make sure that the whole family has a good time.”



