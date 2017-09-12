How stealing is helping fight cancer

SEATTLE, WASH - He's got a sweet swing and a cannon for an arm. But what Seattle Mariner's outfielder Jarrod Dyson might be best known for is being a thief.



"It's a cat and mouse game,” Dyson said. "I'm thinking about how I'm getting to second base and how quick I can get there."

While each steal he makes is good for the team, it also helps out a great cause.

"'Steals for the Cure' is really intended to engage the community," said Jim Havens, Senior VP at Premera Blue Cross. "Every time a Mariner steals a base during the game we give $250 dollars to [Susan G. Komen]."

This is the first year Premera Blue Cross has done Steals for the Cure, but their relationship with the Susan G. Komen foundation goes way back.

"We've been very involved with Komen. They have been around since 1992 here in the Puget Sound area,” Havens said. "The Susan G. Komen Puget Sound affiliate will get this money. The vast majority stays here in our local community to help with education, patient awareness, early detection and patient navigation."

And the Mariners steals are adding up.

"We're on pace to give up to $30,000 dollars this year. It's just a terrific amount of money for Komen," Havens said. "So when you can partner with them and the Mariners you have three great home teams to really make a difference in our communities."

With nearly 30 swipes this season, Jarrod Dyson's total equals over $7,000 dollars, proving that stealing is not always a bad thing.

"I'm going to try and get 7,000 more in there." Said Dyson.

Premera will be hosting a special night out at the Mariners game on September 24. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will benefit Susan G. Komen Puget Sound. Click here for ticket information.

