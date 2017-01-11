How Seattle's August Wilson's play Fences became a film

SEATTLE - Like many settings penned by renowned playwright August Wilson, the city of Pittsburgh, where Wilson was raised, usually has a role. But it's Seattle where Wilson called home for the last 15 years of his life.

"It was between Portland and Seattle and Seattle is a bigger city so that's how we ended up here." Said Costanza Romero, August Wilson’s widow.

The couple moved to Seattle in 1990. It was also here where Romero got the call about bringing Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fences to the big screen.

"Denzel called me up about 2 years ago and said my next project, the one I want to do is going to be Fences."

Denzel Washington is a longtime fan of Wilson’s work. He performed in the stage version Fences on Broadway. The Oscar-winning actor even got to spend time with the playwright before he passed.

"I spent a lovely day with him. I flew up to Seattle. It rained all day. And he smoked cigarette after cigarette," Said Denzel Washington. "And we just talked all day. And he talked about how he writes plays, he locks the doors and shuts the windows and basically he says he writes what the characters tells him to write. So I guess he was telling me look, I'm not just writing something for you, I got to write what I'm compelled to write."

Washington not only stars in Fences alongside Viola Davis, he directed the movie as well.

"I am of the belief that it was waiting for Denzel to bring that talent into that project." Said Romero

And though August Wilson himself never got to see Fences become a film, his wife says he would have loved what he saw.

"With the acting of Denzel, Viola and the entire cast," Said Romero. "For all those things I think he would have been enchanted and he would have loved the movie."

