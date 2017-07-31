Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' music video wasn't supposed to be shot in Seattle

Ed Sheeran chats with Power 93.3's Carla Marie and Anthony before his show at the Tacoma Dome on July 29.

TACOMA, WASH. - Power 93.3’s Carla Marie and Anthony caught up with Sheeran before his show at the Tacoma Dome and found out what brought him to the Northwest.

"It got to December last year and I was meant to be shooting this music video, and this guy had this crazy idea of me jumping out of a plane skydiving singing it backwards,” said Sheeran. “And last minute, I was like I don't want to do that. I don't want to jump out of a plane. So, they were like you have to think of an idea within a day then.”

Since Sheeran is a big fan of Seattle artist Macklemore, he turned to his video producer Jason Koenig for guidance.

“I was like the only person who can pull off a video in a day is Jason,” said Sheeran. “So, I got in touch with Jason, and he was like man you got to fly to Seattle to do it and I was more than happy to do it."

The Shape of You video has more than one billion views on YouTube and is up for an MTV VMA.

Watch Carla Marie and Anthony's full interview with Ed Sheeran here.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV