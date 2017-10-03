Hotel Sorrento hosts tarot card readings and paranormal talks during October

Pyschic tarot reader Christina Larson offers complimentary readings at Hotel Sorrento on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7:30 through October.

900 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104The historic Hotel Sorrento on First Hill is celebrating the month of October with an array of free activities.

The Sorrento Curiosities series features psychic, paranormal, fiction and cocktail-inspired events.

Each Tuesday evening, complimentary tarot card readings will take place in the Fireside Lounge.

"You can get a lot of information in a short amount of time, and it's fun,” said Christina Larson, a Psychic Tarot Reader.

There will also be a “Witches High Tea," a crime fiction night, and an Alice B. Toklas dinner. Her ghost is rumored to roam the halls in a mischievous way.

"Some swinging chandeliers, piano playing on floors when no one's there, simple stuff like that,” said general manager Mike West. "Having 108 years of history here, there's probably some long-term guests that haven't departed yet."

Parapsychology consultant Neil McNeil is also scheduled to host public chats about unexplained activity throughout the month.

"It's great to be scared, we all love that thrill, but the reality is that most people's experiences with the paranormal are very benign and comforting,” he said. "It's a great opportunity to come to a beautiful hotel, sit in this incredible room and listen to ghost stories all night."

Most of the events are complimentary and open to the public.

