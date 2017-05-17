Honey Toast from Taiwan takes the cake in Seattle

The finished product is a foot tall!

SEATTLE - It's a dessert so colossal, it comes with instructions. Taiwanese Honey Toast can be found at HardWok Cafe at the corner of 12th and Jackson in the International District.

"Wow" is the usual reaction when the tower of toast arrives, says Raitchell Chen, HardWok owner.

She says people then start taking pictures.

She says the HardWok offers an authentic Taiwanese culinary experience. They serve traditional street food like Oyster Pancakes, Turnip Dumplings and Spicy Duck Feet.

"If you've never been to Taiwan, this is what Taiwanese food is like...as if you are living in Taiwan when you're actually sitting in Seattle restaurant," says Raitchell.

But the star of the show is the Honey Toast



HardWok Cafe Seattle

1207 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144

(206) 568-1688

