Holy Smokes! Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs' on his famous catchphrase

Rick Rizzs (Photo: KING 5)

Spring has sprung for the Seattle Mariners. While many of the players may be new, this year marks the 32nd season for broadcaster Rick Rizzs, whose famous catch phrase has become a classic in the world of sportscasting.

Holy smokes!

It all started 41 years ago, when Rick was calling minor league games in Louisiana and Texas:

"Harry Caray always did 'holy cow' and Milo Hamilton 'holy toledo.' And, uh, so just 'holy smokes' came up!" says Rizzs. "You don't want to be like anybody else. You wanna have your own calls, especially your home run call. That one just felt good. Just puts the exclamation point on something important in the ballgame."

Rick also says it can't be forced and that it has to happen naturally.

"Comes from, you know, the excitement of the moment. That's where it really comes from."

