KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Warning
Close

Hit the Road! Hundreds of RV's at the Tacoma Dome

Michael King, KING 7:30 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

RV's of all shapes, sizes, makes and models are packed inside and outside the Tacoma Dome for this weekend's Tacoma Fall RV Show.

From the $430,000 Entegra Cornerstone to a $20,000 Coachmen Catalina, it's all on display. 

With its retractable television in the breakfast nook (that can also be a bed, of course), the 2018 Little Guy Max is also a solid starter RV with technology that rivals some of the larger models.  It's priced at $30.000.

The show runs through Sunday, 10/8/17

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories