Hit the Road! Hundreds of RV's at the Tacoma Dome

The Entegra Cornerstone is the most expensive ride at the Tacoma Fall RV Show. Listed at $675,000, it's at the show price of $430,000.

RV's of all shapes, sizes, makes and models are packed inside and outside the Tacoma Dome for this weekend's Tacoma Fall RV Show.

From the $430,000 Entegra Cornerstone to a $20,000 Coachmen Catalina, it's all on display.

With its retractable television in the breakfast nook (that can also be a bed, of course), the 2018 Little Guy Max is also a solid starter RV with technology that rivals some of the larger models. It's priced at $30.000.

The show runs through Sunday, 10/8/17

© 2017 KING-TV