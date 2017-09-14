Specialty flame-grilled fish at Ravenna's Wataru restaurant. (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE, WASH - This month Seattle Magazine published their annual Best Restaurants issue. With so many great places to pick from, choosing this year's list was no easy task.

"Every year we try to approach this with a different angle so we're not rehashing the same restaurants over and over again,” said Chelsea Lin, food dditor at Seattle Magazine. “This year we kind of thought, 'Where is your happy place?'"

Below are a few restaurants Lin highlighted from this year's list.

Wataru, Ravenna

Specialty flame-grilled fish at Ravenna's Wataru restaurant. (Photo: Evening)

“When you sit at the counter and you do the omakase where he serves you each individual piece and he gets to choose what's in season. He tells a story as you go along."

The Wandering Goose, Capitol Hill

A yummy skillet at The Wandering Goose in Capitol Hill. (Photo: Evening)

"(Chef/Owner Heather Earnhardt ) bakes with so much love and you can really tell. Obviously, she not making every one of those biscuits herself, but she has found a staff that really carries over that passion that she has.”

Ma’Ono, West Seattle

Delicious rolls at West Seattle's Ma'Ono restaurant. (Photo: Evening)

“I love the Hawaiian food there, I love the fried chicken, the cocktails are great. It's great for happy hour. It's great for brunch."



