Heavenly home for sale in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash -- Looking for a home that's a little slice of heaven? There’s one for sale in Mukilteo that has a built in head start.

"They still have people who show up on Sunday's knocking on the door thinking it is still a church." Said Matt Hart of Marketplace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Originally built in 1907, the 8,800-square foot church has gone through a makeover that is truly miraculous.

"The seller has done everything imaginable to this property to create this what I consider a work of art."

"When you walk in this is where all the pews and the congregation sat," Said Hart. "Up by the TV is where the pulpit was."

Below the 18-foot ceilings in the great room, you'll find the kitchen, dining and living room.

"Walnut cabinets. It's got Viking appliances, custom island," Said Hart. "A large dining room area that can seat easily 10 plus people. The stonework the gas fireplace it really is the centerpiece to this room."

Normally hallways don't make the highlight list, but one here is truly divine.

"The hallway itself is probably one of my favorite rooms in the house." Said Hart. "The reclaimed wood and also the hot rolled steel panels."

"The master bedroom is open and has a great natural light. A custom closet and an ensuite that's to die for."

What's also to die for is the view outside the upstairs loft.

"The terrace outside overlooks the Sound and has a panoramic view from Whidbey Island to Everett. You can catch the ferry coming and going every 30 minutes."

But there's more here than just a place to live.

"As part of the conversion, they've turned one wing of the home into a 3-bedroom bed and breakfast. There's also an office space and a space they are using as a salon."

It may not be a church anymore, but for some buyer, this home will be the answers to all their prayers.

"This is a heavenly estate."

