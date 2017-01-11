Hawk v. Falcon...who wins in the wild?

SEATTLE - The ultimate analysis for this weekend's Seahawks/Falcons NFL playoff game comes not from ESPN or the NFL Network or any number of so-called football experts. The real deal comes from Woodland Park Zoo.

Keeper Rosalyn Bass-Fournier knows raptors. She's worked side by side with them for four years. So who better to determine which bird has the advantage, a hawk or a falcon?

The birds were judged on five factors: wingspan, flight speed, vision, talon power and beak torque ratio.

In Rosalyn's opinion, the Hawk wins for wingspan and talon power. But the falcon prevails when it comes to speed and beak torque. Vision, she says, is a push.

So we end in a 2-2 tie!

But King5 photog Diane Lewis Torre breaks the tie, saying, "The Hawk is way better looking." And Diane would know.

Copyright 2016 KING