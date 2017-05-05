Hardmill: Seattle brothers sell handcrafted, durable kitchenware

Founded by brothers Ryan and Michael Barrie, Hardmill sells durable and rugged kitchenware, including aprons, tote bags and knife rolls. Hardmill creations are on display at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. They're also wrapped around Seattle's top chefs a

KING 2:50 PM. PDT May 05, 2017

