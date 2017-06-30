Oh, Canada! The nation celebrates its 150th birthday Saturday, July 1. (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

1) Canada borders three different oceans. The Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic.

2) Basketball was invented by Canadian American James Naismith in 1891.

3) There are no rats in the entire Canadian province of Alberta.

4) Hockey is one of Canada's official national sports. Lacrosse is the other.

5) The song O, Canada was first performed in 1880, and become the official national anthem of Canada in 1980.

6) Canada's official head of state is a foreigner, the UK's Queen Elizabeth.

7) The world's second-tallest free-standing structure is located in Toronto.

8) Canada is the largest blueberry producer in the world.

9) 43 percent of Canadians say they would rather have bacon than sex.

10) Canada has the world's longest coastline.

