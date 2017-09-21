KING
Hangin' With the Hawks: Rees Odhiambo

Evening's Michael King sits down with the rookie offensive lineman for the latest edition of Hangin' With The Hawks.

Michael King, KING 7:30 PM. PDT September 21, 2017

RENTON, WASH. - He was born in Kenya. He moved to Texas when he was 6-years-old. Now Rees Odhiambo is playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

The rookie offensive lineman out of Boise State lost both parents before he was 17-years-old. But he says that made him stronger, made him able to face life's challenges on his own.

 

