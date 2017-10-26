Hangin' with the Hawks: K.J. Wright

Don't tell Seahawks opponents. But K.J. Wright's biggest fear is small and fuzzy.

During an intense, hard-hitting interview with KING-TV's Michael King from "Evening," K.J. reveals that he is afraid of mice!

To meet K.J. up close and personal, watch here!

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV