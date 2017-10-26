KING
Hangin' with the Hawks: K.J. Wright

Michael King, KING 7:48 PM. PDT October 26, 2017

Don't tell Seahawks opponents. But K.J. Wright's biggest fear is small and fuzzy.

During an intense, hard-hitting interview with KING-TV's Michael King from "Evening," K.J. reveals that he is afraid of mice! 

To meet K.J. up close and personal, watch here!

