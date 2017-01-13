Hangin' With The Hawks: Germain Ifedi

Seahawk Germain Ifedi and Evening's Michael King sat down to talk height, baseball, and Texas A&M traditions.

SEATTLE - Seahawks first-round draft pick in 2016, Germain Ifedi, sat down with Michael King in this week’s Hangin' with the Hawks!

Ifedi got to throw the Mariner’s first pitch and threw a strike!

Did you have confidence in your arm?

"You know it probably would have been close. I maybe would have gotten a swing. It probably would have been called strike though.”

That’s impressive because you’d never even played baseball.

"Yeah, never thrown a baseball before."

Okay, so you're listed on the roster at 6’5” and 325 lbs., are those number accurate?

“Give me an inch and 10 lbs!"

When I see you guys before a play, you’re down in your stance and you’re pointing. What’s going on there?

“You’re usually just checking out the guy you’re responsible for, who the running back is responsible for, where we’re going to, things like that. Nothing too complicated.”

I was checking out your Instagram and I found this poem. A Dream Deferred by Langston Hughes. Why’d you put that on your Instagram.

“It just really used to inspire me. It’s kind of one of those poems where you just read it and think ‘go for it.’”

We like to play this game called what the heck is going on here? So what is this dog doing under a classroom desk?

“So Texas A&M is a tradition rich school. Our mascot is a dog named Reveille. And if they come to your class and the dogs barks, the class is dismissed early. That’s tradition. But the dog is super well trained and never barks.”

