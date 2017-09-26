Hangin' with the Hawks: Doug Baldwin Part Deux

Doug Baldwin says HE made the first move when he met his wife.

The Seahawk receiver says it was "like one of those moments in a movie" when he first saw her. But she wanted nothing to do with the "stereotypical football player."

He gave her his phone number anyway and said, "I couldn't leave here without giving you my number. If you have a man, throw it away. If you don't, just know I would love to get to know you."

In a sit-down with KING5's Michael King, Doug also talks of his budding TV career in his web series "Fresh Files," in which he calls Russell Wilson "Tiger Woods," despite Russell's objection.

And Doug says he is NOT the new "Sugar Bear," even though he now has his own cereal called "Baldwin Smacks."

