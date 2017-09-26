Hangin' with the Hawks: Doug Baldwin Part Deux - King 5 Evening

Doug Baldwin says HE made the first move when he met his wife. The Seahawk receiver says it was "like one of those moments in a movie" when he first saw her. But she wanted nothing to do with the "stereotypical football player."

KING 7:39 PM. PDT September 26, 2017

