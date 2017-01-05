Hangin' with the Hawks: Cliff Avril

Seahawks defensive end #56 opens up to Evening in this week's Hangin' with the Hawks (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - Seahawks defensive end #56 Cliff Avril sat down with Evening's Michael King to talk about some weighty topics. Just a few of the hard-hitting issues on the table this week:

Sack dances

Personal motivation

Wikipedia

Romantic first dates at Qdoba

And Cliff is participating in a hashtag challenge...here's how you can help him win thousands for his foundation!

He was the Seahawks Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Part of the nomination included a hashtag challenge, with the winner receiving $25,000 for their foundation.

· The challenge is only applicable on Twitter

· People must use #AvrilWPMOYChallenge

· For the most impact, the hashtag should be used numerous times in one tweet

o @cliffavril #AvrilWPMOYChallenge #AvrilWPMOYChallenge #AvrilWPMOYChallenge #AvrilWPMOYChallenge #AvrilWPMOYChallenge #AvrilWPMOYChallenge

o Cliff will RT all tweets

-The Twitter challenge ends Jan. 8.

· In a special twist – Cliff launched an additional challenge – for those Twitting out the above, one randomly selected user will win two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game. Cliff will announce on Twitter, Friday at 12PST

Cliff started the Cliff Avril Family Foundation in March 2014, which works to increase awareness in young people about Type 2 Diabetes. Visit the foundation's website to learn more.

