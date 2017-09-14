Hangin' with Hasselbeck

SEATTLE, WASH. - Legendary former Seahawk quarterback (2001-2010) Matt Hasselbeck takes a moment to answer some hard-hitting questions from Michael King about dancing, "Baywatch," and, of course, pronouncing his name in this week's Hangin' with the Hawks.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

Copyright 2016 KING