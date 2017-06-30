This sweet treat from the Philippines is filled with unusual ingredients (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

KENT, WASH. - - It's got kidney beans and sweet potatoes in it -- but don't let that throw you off your sweet treat game.

Despite some unusual ingredients, this Filipino dessert is a kalaidescopic mash-up of goodness.

‘We called it halo halo in Filipino -- in English it's mix mix!’ lauged Sonia Eagan, owner of Fil Cuisine in Kent. Eagan was a street food vendor in her native Philippines, she’s been in Kent for the last 8 years, making lumpia, kare kare and other homestyle Filipino dishes.

"They love it, they like it, they're happy. I think we're the only Filipino restaurant here in Kent, even Bellevue people, Issaquah people, they're coming to buy my food!” said Eagan.

Halo halo is a classic and colorful Filipino street food – it’s a cool treat that inspires love year round.

‘Anytime in the summer, or not in the summer. You can eat this anytime actually,’ said Shanna Antonio, as she showed off all of the ingredients that go into a good halo halo.

The ingredients are mostly unfamiliar to westerners – jackfruit, coconut jelly, sugar palm, plantain…combined with an icy slush of evaporated milk and sugar. Then, it’s crowned with brilliant purple ube ice cream.





'It tastes like -- have you ever tried taro?’ asked Antonio.

Everyone familiar with halo halo knows what you must do with all of these exotic flavors before consuming. Mix thoroughly.

So try this treat from the Philippines – you might decide that it’s ‘masarap’. Auntie Sonia says that’s Filipino for ‘delicious’.

© 2017 KING-TV