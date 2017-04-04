Grindline Skateparks is bringing a skatepark to your community

In Seattle Wash., Grindline Skateparks provides a bridge by connecting local youth who have a passion for skateboarding with the city’s goal of providing a safe, durable parks, which also enhances the community they will serve.

Grindline designs and constructs all types of skate terrain including street plazas, bowl complexes, and hybrid-parks that include both transitional and street features.

Their parks range in size from the largest skatepark in North America all the way down to a single skate obstacle.

Grindline considers themselves privileged to be at the forefront of skateboarding’ s future.

